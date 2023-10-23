Our Exclusive Coupon Code Saves You 30% on Sleek Satechi Accessories

Satechi's chargers, USB ports and other sleek tech accessories are some of our overall favorites on the market right now. And if you're looking to stock up on some without breaking the bank, you can use our exclusive coupon code CNET30 to save 30% sitewide -- with the exclusion of the new vegan-leather magnetic wallet stand. This offer is available through Oct. 30, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are tons of top-rated charging stations, USB hubs, stands, adapters and peripherals that you can pick up for less right now. If you're tired of getting caught with a dead phone battery while you're out and about, you can pick up this Duo wireless power bank, which has a 10,000-mAh capacity, can charge up to three devices at a time and doubles as a convenient stand for your phone. It lists for $100, but you can pick it up for just $70 with this coupon code offer.

Or, if you hate charging cables cluttering your nightstand, you can grab this sleek two-in-one magnetic charging stand, which is designed for MagSafe iPhones and the AirPods Pro. It's originally $60, but our coupon code drops the price down to just $42. And if you want a slim wireless mouse that's easy to take on the go, you can save $9 on the Satechi M1, which drops the price down to $21.

There are tons of other accessories on sale, including charging cables, keyboards, car chargers and much more, so be sure to shop around before these deals are gone.