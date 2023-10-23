X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Our Exclusive Coupon Code Saves You 30% on Sleek Satechi Accessories

Stock up on charging cables, power banks, USB hubs and other mobile accessories and work-from-home essentials for less with these sitewide savings.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Adam Oram
2 min read
A collection of Satechi tech accessories against a blue background.
Satechi/CNET

Satechi's chargers, USB ports and other sleek tech accessories are some of our overall favorites on the market right now. And if you're looking to stock up on some without breaking the bank, you can use our exclusive coupon code CNET30 to save 30% sitewide -- with the exclusion of the new vegan-leather magnetic wallet stand. This offer is available through Oct. 30, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Satechi

There are tons of top-rated charging stations, USB hubs, stands, adapters and peripherals that you can pick up for less right now. If you're tired of getting caught with a dead phone battery while you're out and about, you can pick up this Duo wireless power bank, which has a 10,000-mAh capacity, can charge up to three devices at a time and doubles as a convenient stand for your phone. It lists for $100, but you can pick it up for just $70 with this coupon code offer.

Or, if you hate charging cables cluttering your nightstand, you can grab this sleek two-in-one magnetic charging stand, which is designed for MagSafe iPhones and the AirPods Pro. It's originally $60, but our coupon code drops the price down to just $42. And if you want a slim wireless mouse that's easy to take on the go, you can save $9 on the Satechi M1, which drops the price down to $21.

There are tons of other accessories on sale, including charging cables, keyboards, car chargers and much more, so be sure to shop around before these deals are gone. 

Shopping for a new phone case?
Compare pricing on your favorite cases with our CNET Shopping extension so you're certain you're getting the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans