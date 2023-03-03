SanDisk's Extreme Pro 2TB SSD Is Back Down to Its Best-Ever Price Today Only

Regularly backing up your data is crucial, whether you're working on a big project or simply holding on to a few important family photos. If you've been shopping for external storage, you won't want to miss this one-day deal at Best Buy on the . It's discounted by $95 right now, meaning you'll pay just $200 to bring home this pocket-sized external hard drive. But this deal will expire tonight, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to snag one at this all-time low price.

This SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD comes equipped with 2TB of storage, so you have plenty of space to back up your most important documents, photos, videos and more, and it boasts data transfer speeds of up to 2,000 megabytes per second. And because it's pocket-sized and is designed with a carabiner loop built in, it's easy to keep it with you, even when you're on the go.

Plus, the device itself has a durable design, including a silicone shell for protection from accidental drops and an IP55 rating that ensures water- and dust-resistance. With its USB Type-C interface, it's compatible with a wide range of smartphones and computers, including both Mac and PC. It even has password protection and 128-bit AES hardware encryption to keep your files secure.