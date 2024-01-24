Samsung's Upgraded 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Models Hit New Lows, Drop Below 128GB Prices

If you want a premium Android tablet, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 lineup offers some of the best options and we just came across a deal that needs to be seen to be believed. The base-spec Galaxy Tab S9 normally ships with 128GB of storage for around $799 (or $699 if there's a deal running) but if you order today you'll get double the storage and pay less. You read that right.

The result? You can now pick up a 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 tablet for just $645 at Amazon. That's a 30% savings versus its regular price and a new all-time low. It's a similar story for the larger Galaxy S9 Plus at Amazon where the beefed-up 512GB model is going for less than the 256GB variant. At $850, it's $270 off -- a new record low for this device too.

The Galaxy Tab S9 features an 11-inch OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The 256GB of storage is more than enough for most people and the included S Pen is great for taking notes, drawing and more. Samsung says the battery in this thing "lasts and lasts," while 45-watt fast charging should make short work of topping it up (though you'll have to buy the charger separately). Wi-Fi 6E is similarly rapid, making streaming a breeze. And all of that for a price that we can't imagine will last for too much longer.

As for the Galaxy S9 Plus, it's got a larger battery capacity and dual rear cameras, though its main appeal is its larger 12.4-inch display, which makes it ideal for both work and play.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 devices offer great options, but there are plenty of other fish in the sea. Be sure to check out our list of the best tablet deals before placing your order just in case there's something else that takes your fancy.