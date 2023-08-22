Samsung's Unique Galaxy Buds Live Earbuds Hit New All-Time Low Price

Finding the best pair of earbuds really comes down to personal preference. And if you find stemmed earbuds like AirPods to be uncomfortable, you may want to give Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live a try. Our reviewer found their unique "bean-like" design offered a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, and you can snag a pair at a record-low price right now. Amazon currently has all color variants on sale for just $70, which saves you $80 compared to the usual price. However, there's no set expiration for this deal, so you'll want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

These Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a great pair of earbuds for casual listening and strolling around town. They're equipped with a 12mm driver for crisp, balanced audio, and they have an open design for more natural acoustics. They also boast an impressive battery life of up to 29 hours on a single charge, and support hands-free access to Bixby -- Samsung's voice assistant -- if you've got a Galaxy phone as well. There a few drawbacks that kept the Galaxy Buds Live off our list of the overall best earbuds, however. Their noise-cancelling capabilities left quite a bit to be desired, and they only have an IPX2 water-resistance rating, so we wouldn't recommend them for workouts or rough environments. But depending on your needs, those may be flaws you're willing to overlook at this price. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best earbuds and headphones deals if you're on the hunt for even more bargains.