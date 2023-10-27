X
Samsung's Q-Series 3.1-Channel Soundbar Is Currently Down to $248 (Save $250)

Grabbing this soundbar for your entertainment space is a no-brainer -- and this is the lowest price we've seen.

Soundbars are a serious sound quality upgrade over your TV's built-in speakers, and they cost a lot less than a full home theater setup. Right now, Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Q-Series HW-Q60C 3.1 channel soundbar by over 50%, bringing the cost to just $248. That's a savings of $250 and the lowest price we've seen. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This soundbar and subwoofer set supports Dolby Atmos and Adaptive Sound Lite, while jumping your current setup to three channels of audio, which will create a more immersive sound experience. It comes equipped with multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can connect two smart devices at once, plus if you have a compatible Samsung TV, you can use Q-Symphony to pair the devices' audio. And for gamers, this soundbar has a game mode that optimizes how you play, thanks to directional audio that helps eliminate distractions. 

Other benefits exclusively for Samsung fans are that select Samsung phones can use a tap-to-hear feature to stream music from your phone to your soundbar, as well as a remote that will allow you to control your Samsung TV and soundbar from one place. That said, you can still use this soundbar with other brands for a fuller sound. If you've been looking for an affordable soundbar, this is a stellar deal.

