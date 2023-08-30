Samsung's Previous-Gen Galaxy Watch 5 Is Discounted by Up to 47% Right Now at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 may no longer be Samsung's flagship smartwatch model, but our review found that "the regular Galaxy Watch 6 is an incremental update to last year's model." That means that if you don't necessarily need the latest and greatest model out there, the previous-gen Galaxy Watch 5 is still a great Android watch, especially when you can find a solid deal.

Right now, Amazon has slashed prices on a number of models, with some marked down as much as 47%. Prices start at just $179. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Our roundup of the best smartwatches for 2023 still touts the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 as one of the best Android watches you can get, and Amazon has both regular and Bespoke edition fifth-gen smartwatch models available in its sale -- including some models that sport LTE connectivity.

Each of these models sports either a 40mm or 44mm display, as well as a blood-oxygen sensor, an FDA-cleared ECG for Galaxy phone users and a sensor for measuring skin temperature. It also has plenty of fitness tracking features, along with a wide range of Google apps like YouTube Music, Google Assistant and Google Maps.

While the battery life on the fifth-gen Galaxy Watch is an improvement over the fourth edition, it does tend to drain faster with the always-on display activated, but a 90-minute charge is all it takes to fill that battery back to 100%, with a 30-minute boost getting you up to 45%.