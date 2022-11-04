Samsung's Powerful Tab S8 Ultra Is Up to $300 Off in Early Black Friday Sale

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most advanced model in Samsung's latest line of tablets -- even more advanced than the S8 Plus that earned a top spot on our list of the best Android tablets for 2022. And as part of Best Buy's Black Friday sale, you can pick one up for . There are discounts on all configurations of the S8 Ultra, so you can save $200 on the 128GB model, $230 on the 256GB model or $300 on the 512GB model -- dropping prices down to $900, $970 and $1,100, respectively. These deals are only available for a limited time, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

Thanks to its substantial size and versatile interface, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is closer to a Chromebook or two-in-one than a straightforward tablet. It has a huge 14.6-inch sAMOLED display, and uses Samsung's DeX interface which provides a desktop experience on the go. And with Microsoft 365 integration, you can even create and edit documents just like you would on a laptop or desktop.

The entry-level 128GB model features 8GB of RAM, which is bumped up to 12GB on the 256GB model and 16GB on the 512GB model for lightning-fast performance. The Tab S8 also comes with an integrated S Pen for taking notes on the fly, and it will even sync your notes across Samsung devices so you can look back at them whenever. It also features support for Wi-Fi 6E for speedy loading times, and has an 11,200-mAh battery for all-day use without needing to recharge. If you're looking for a premium Android tablet, it doesn't get much better than this -- especially when you can find it on sale at Black Friday prices.