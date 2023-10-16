Samsung's New T9 Portable SSD Sees Its First Discount With $40 Off

While external hard drives are great for expanding storage, they often don't have the read and write speeds to handle more intense activity. That can be anything from gaming on a PC to running an application from it, and if you want to do any of that, you'll have to go with a higher-end portable SSD like the Samsung T9.

With a capacity for higher speeds and a more robust design, the 2TB Samsung T9 usually goes for $240 but is currently discounted down to $200. This is the first discount we've seen on the new T9 SSD and it's a solid 17% saving.

What sets the Samsung T9 apart from other external hard drives is its ability to hit an impressive 2,000MBps read and write speeds, which is close to the 2,600MBps speeds that an internal NVME SSD can manage. That means you're getting performance speeds that can almost match an internal drive, which gives you much more room to run intense applications like games or editing software. Even better, it can sustain those speeds for quite a while, so you won't experience slowdowns or have issues with running apps of the Samsung T9.

Of course, running extended read/write activity can make any external hard drive heat up, but the T9 helps mitigate that with its thermal guard. It also has 9.5-foot drop protection, which is great for those needing a more portable solution without worrying about handling their external hard drives super carefully. Add to that the five-year limited warranty, and you're getting an overall excellent deal for $200.