Samsung's Latest Galaxy Tablets See Up to $150 in Savings in This Huge Amazon Sale
Score a Samsung tablet from as little as $180 while these limited-time deals last.
If you've been wanting to pick up a new Samsung tablet, then you're very much in luck since this sale at Amazon has a range of Galaxy tablets from budget-friendly to high-end. Even better, the discounts are significant, with up to $150 off on certain models. We don't know how long these deals will last, so be sure to pick one up before prices rise.
There are a ton of solid Android tablets on the market, but several of the best options come from Samsung. It's one of the few brands that can actually compete with Apple in the tablet arena with quality hardware and a software ecosystem making it a viable alternative to the iPad. And right now you can nab yourself a Samsung Galaxy tablet for much less than usual with up to 18% off regular prices at Amazon.
If you want to grab yourself something a bit more budget friendly, one of the cheapest options in the sale is this Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, which has an 11-inch screen. It comes with an entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which is still relatively powerful, and 64GB of storage. You can snag it for just $180, instead of $220, and if you'd prefer a bit more storage, there's a 128GB model for $230 instead. Both options can be expanded inexpensively via a microSD card, too.
There are also a couple of great mid-range options, such as this 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which runs Samsung's own Exynos 1380 processor. It's IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, making it a little more rugged, and comes with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, which should give you a very smooth experience. You can grab the Tab S9 FE for $370 or, if you want a bit more screen space, you can get the larger 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus for $500 -- a saving of $100.
Finally, if you want something powerful, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is the way to go for $680 instead of $800. Not only does it have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but it also has a gorgeous AMOLED screen. Upgrade to the 256GB version and you'll save a huge $150.
Of course, if none of these tablets really do it for you, then be sure to check out these other excellent tablet deals as well.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Which tablets have the best price?
Add CNET Shopping