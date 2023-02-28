Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Is $350 Off Today Only

It's hard to beat the convenience and portability of a tablet, and these days you can find powerful models that can give you the functionality of a full workstation even when you're on the go. If you can land on a good deal, you won't have to pay an arm and a leg for one either. Right now, for example, you can get Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for just $500 -- that's a savings of $350. But this deal expires tonight, Feb. 28, so act soon if you want to snag one at this price.

Released in 2020, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the predecessor of the the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which was chosen as one of the best tablets for 2023. While it may not be the newest release, it still has a lot to offer for work and play, making it a solid option for the average person. It comes equipped with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2,736x1,824-pixel screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, for bright, crisp visuals and smooth performance, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And if you find you need a bit more, it's a cinch to expand that -- you can add up to 1TB of storage through a microSD card (sold separately).

This tablet also comes with a stylus so you can draw, take notes and do other detailed work right on the screen. And while that is the only accessory that comes with your purchase, you can also invest in a compatible keyboard for a more full workstation experience, if you choose. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear cam so you can snap pictures or make video calls. And the battery lasts up to 8 hours on a single charge, so you can use it all day.

