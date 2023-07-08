Samsung's Galaxy Reserve Event Is Happening Now

With just a few weeks to go until the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, people are clamoring to see what's next from Samsung. The company will be announcing upcoming devices on July 26, which are widely expected to be the next versions of the Galaxy Flip and Galaxy Fold. And fans of Samsung can take advantage of a pre-order deal right now to save you some cash on an upgrade. You can reserve a credit to get $50 off your purchase when you pre-order at Samsung.com -- just be sure to take advantage of this deal before it expires on July 26 at 4 am PT (7 am ET).

It's important to note that Samsung wants to provide its customers with a flexible, no-commitment offer. All you have to do is follow the link above and provide your name and email address to reserve your device. And for those that do opt in, you'll reserve a $50 credit on a next-gen Samsung phone that you will be able to redeem when pre-orders go live, which we expect to follow shortly after the Galaxy Unpacked event. Because you're under no obligation to buy the device, we suggest signing up for this promotion even if you're just considering investing in a new model.