Samsung's Flagship Galaxy S24 Lineup Is Up to 15% Off Today at Amazon
Get the base S24, the S24 Plus or the S24 Ultra at a discount right now, with prices starting at just $700.
If you've been wanting to upgrade to the latest and greatest Galaxy devices, but you don't want to pay full price, now's the time. Amazon has knocked up to 15% off unlocked Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra phones right now, which means you can upgrade your device for as little as $700 during this sale.
Samsung makes some of the best phones on the market, which is why the Galaxy line tends to be a popular choice for Android fans. The current flagship offers several improvements over its predecessor, including upgraded batteries, brighter screens and generative AI.
Right now you can score the base Galaxy S24 model for $700, the S24 Plus for $850 and the powerful S24 Ultra for $1,150. That's a $100 savings on the S24 and a $150 savings on the S24 Plus and Ultra models. However, if you're looking for more storage, Amazon is also offering upgraded configurations at a discount as well.
The S24, like the S23 before it, comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, while the S24 Plus has a larger 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage and the Ultra has 12GB of RAM and either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage.
For more ways to save on this device, we've gathered all of the best Galaxy S24 deals currently available from retailers and carriers alike.
And if the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup isn't the right fit for you, don't fret. We've gathered plenty of iPhone deals for Apple fans worth checking out. Or for even more options, be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best phone deals happening right now for savings on a variety of different brands and models.
