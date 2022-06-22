Samsung's Clever Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $500 Off Right Now at Amazon

Whether it's looking up directions, video chatting with friends or getting caught up on your favorite shows while you're on the bus, there are plenty of times when a tablet is more convenient than a phone. But carrying around two devices everywhere isn't always practical. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers you the best of both worlds, and right now at Amazon, you can pick it up for $1,300, which is $500 off the usual price -- no strings attached. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but discounts on the latest phones rarely last for long so we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

This Amazon deal is great if you're looking for a straightforward way to save some cash on a new phone. However, if you have an older phone, tablet or smartwatch you no longer need, you're better off , which is offering up to $1,200 in advanced trade-in credit, dropping the price down to just $600.

CNET's Patrick Holland reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 back in August last year (so it's possible a new model will arrive in a couple months), and he found that it works better as a tablet than as a phone. So it's not exactly a "best of both worlds" situation. This clever foldable still has plenty to offer, however, and it's the only hybrid in its class at the moment.

It's equipped with a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display that's 6.2 inches in phone mode, and folds out to 7.6 inches in tablet mode. The base model comes with 256GB of storage, or you can upgrade to the , which is also $500 off right now, and both models feature 12GB of RAM. It also supports 5G connectivity, and water resistance up to around 5 feet. This is one of the best straightforward discounts we've seen since this phone hit shelves, so take advantage of this deal while you can.