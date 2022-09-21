Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Falls Back to All-Time Low With Up to $130 Off.

Samsung's line of sleek, powerful and inexpensive Galaxy tablets should be on your radar if you're in the market for an Android tablet. And the 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an even more attractive prospect right now because you can get as much as $130 off at Best Buy. Prices are as low as $250 for the and $300 for the , equalling the all-time lows we've seen at previous points this year. The sale matches a one-day sale we saw last month and is again available for one day only.

Samsung's Galaxy tablets are an excellent iPad alternative for people who prefer to stick to Android devices. The lightweight and budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is akin to the latest iPad Air. It weighs in at just over 1 pound, and has a stunning 10.4-inch LCD display. Both the 64GB and 128GB versions are equipped with 4GB of RAM, plus a built-in microSD card reader that can expand the onboard storage up to 512GB.

It also boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge, and it comes with Samsung's handy S Pen stylus, which CNET's Josh Goldman recommended for "note-taking, sketching and more" in his 2020 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review. This 2022 model comes with a slightly more up-to-date processor and the latest versions of Android and Samsung's One UI software. It currently receives quarterly security updates, so it should continue to be updated for some time, though it's not clear exactly how long.