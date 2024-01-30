Samsung's 128GB Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Is Just $220 Today

There are a lot of Android tablets for you to choose from and differentiating between them isn't always easy. But the broad strokes are still work taking note of including the size of the display, how much storage is available, and most importantly, how much it will cost. In all of those instances, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus ticks a lot of boxes -- especially considering a deal that is now available.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus comes with 128GB of storage and a 10.9-inch display which makes the discounted price of $220 particularly appealing. That's a $50 saving over the normal $270 asking price and drops the 128GB model down to the usual price for the 63GB variant. We don't know for how long the deal will remain on the table, though. If you want to be sure of taking advantage of this price, now is the time to act.

In terms of key specifications, that display and globs of storage are two of the main ones to take notice of. The whole thing is powered by Android and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. This upgraded 128GB model also has the benefit of 8GB of RAM, twice that of the 64GB version. Storage can also be expanded up to 1TB via an optional microSD card if required.

Four speakers with Dolby Atmos support found out the main specifications of note, but don't worry if this isn't the tablet for you -- we have plenty more tablet deals available if you'd prefer something bigger or more powerful.