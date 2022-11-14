Samsung's Stylish The Frame 4K TV is Up to $1,000 Off Right Now at Best Buy

Samsung's The Frame looks like no other TV on the market right now. That's because it's as much a piece of decor as it is a screen for watching shows and movies. And right now, Best Buy is offering a chance to snag one of the latest 2022 models at a discount. Sizes range from 43 to 85 inches, with some models discounted by as much as $1,000. There's no clear-cut expiration on these discounts, but deals are coming and going quickly as we get closer to Black Friday. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one while it's on sale.

The Frame is more than just a TV. It's also a stylish piece of digital artwork designed to mesh seamlessly with the rest of your home. it's extremely sleek at just 1 inch thick, and it features interchangeable that come in a range of colors and materials, so you can find one that fits your home's style. And just because it's also a display piece, that doesn't mean Samsung skimped on the hardware. It's equipped with a 4K QLED screen, boasts support for HDR10 Plus and has a refresh rate of 120Hz for a crisp, rich picture.

It also has an anti-glare matte display, a new addition for the 2022 model, that almost entirely eliminates light reflection so you can see the screen clearly -- day or night. When it's not in use, you can also set The Frame to art mode, where it functions as a digital picture frame. You can upload your own photos, or choose from over 1,400 pieces with a $6 monthly subscription to Samsung's .