Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Preorder Deals: Up to $1,000 Off With Trade-In
Save big on Samsung's latest large-screen foldable phone before it officially hits shelves next month.
Samsung has routinely impressed us with its unique Z Series foldable phones, with both of the previous models earning a spot on our list of the best Android phones for 2023. And now, after months of rumors, the latest generation is here. Samsung just announce the new Z Fold 5 -- along the smaller Z Flip 5, a new generation of smartwatches and a new tablet lineup -- at its massive Unpacked event.
The new Z Fold 5 won't officially begin shipping until August 11, but if you're looking to upgrade to one of these sleek new foldables, you'll want to get your order in before then. Samsung has some great preorder offers available right now that can save you up to $1,000 when you trade-in your old phone, and you'll get a storage upgrade for free. That mean's you're getting the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB model, which saves you $120.
For the time being, Samsung is the only place to order the new Z Fold 5, but we expect other retailers and carriers to start listing it soon, along with plenty of other great preorder offers. We'll continue to update this page as new deals become available, so be sure to check back often.
What colors does the Galaxy Z Fold 5 come in?
There are three main color variants for the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 -- phantom black, cream and icy blue. However, there are also two exclusive variants -- gray and blue -- that are only available if you order through Samsung directly.
How much does the Galaxy Z Fold 5 cost?
The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 retains the same list prices as the previous-gen Z Fold 4, and starts at $1,800 before any discounts or offers are applied.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB): $1,800
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB): $1,920
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (1TB): $2,160
Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals
At the moment, Samsung is still the only one carrying the new Z Fold 5, but we expect plenty of other offers from more carriers and retailers to start popping up shortly.
There are a number of benefits that come with ordering your new Z Fold 5 from Samsung directly, including access to exclusive color variants. You'll also get a free storage upgrade, which means you'll get the 512GB model for $1,800, the same price as the basic 256GB model. If you want even more storage, you can also save $150 on the 1TB model, which drops the price down to $2,010.
Plus, you can score serious savings if you've got an old phone to trade in. Samsung is offering up to $1,000 off, with the latest phones from Apple, Google and Samsung netting you the biggest discount. And even old and damaged phones will still net you a minimum discount of $200. Samsung also accepts select tablets and smartwatches for trade-in for a smaller discount.
Samsung is also offering a 15% student discount.
