Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Preorder Deals: Up to $1,000 Off With Trade-In

Samsung has routinely impressed us with its unique Z Series foldable phones, with both of the previous models earning a spot on our list of the best Android phones for 2023. And now, after months of rumors, the latest generation is here. Samsung just announce the new Z Fold 5 -- along the smaller Z Flip 5, a new generation of smartwatches and a new tablet lineup -- at its massive Unpacked event.

The new Z Fold 5 won't officially begin shipping until August 11, but if you're looking to upgrade to one of these sleek new foldables, you'll want to get your order in before then. Samsung has some great preorder offers available right now that can save you up to $1,000 when you trade-in your old phone, and you'll get a storage upgrade for free. That mean's you're getting the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB model, which saves you $120.

For the time being, Samsung is the only place to order the new Z Fold 5, but we expect other retailers and carriers to start listing it soon, along with plenty of other great preorder offers. We'll continue to update this page as new deals become available, so be sure to check back often.

What colors does the Galaxy Z Fold 5 come in?

There are three main color variants for the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 -- phantom black, cream and icy blue. However, there are also two exclusive variants -- gray and blue -- that are only available if you order through Samsung directly.

Samsung

How much does the Galaxy Z Fold 5 cost?

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 retains the same list prices as the previous-gen Z Fold 4, and starts at $1,800 before any discounts or offers are applied.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB): $1,800

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB): $1,920



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (1TB): $2,160



Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals

At the moment, Samsung is still the only one carrying the new Z Fold 5, but we expect plenty of other offers from more carriers and retailers to start popping up shortly.