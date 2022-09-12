Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Are Up to $200 Off at Amazon

We've been raving about the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, a phone that folds open into a small tablet and costs $1,800. We also love the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has numerous updates from its predecessor and is reasonably priced at $1,000. Right now on Amazon, you can save on both phones: the Fold 4 is $200 off while the Flip 4 is $100 off. There's no telling when the phones will return to their retail prices, so act now if you don't want to miss the deal.

These unlocked phones are compatible with all carriers and come in several different colors. You can grab the Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals in Bora purple, graphite, blue or pink gold while the Galaxy Fold 4 discounts comes in beige, green and phantom black.

The Fold 4 boasts 12GB RAM — which is better than most computers — and 5G capabilities. You can opt for the 512GB model which will set you back $1,720 (but you still save $200). The phone weighs less than one pound while maintaining an impressive 7.6-inch foldable display. The same large screen has a high refresh rate, making it perfect for playing video games or streaming your favorite videos.

The Flip 4 is a little more affordable with retail prices starting at $1,000 for 128GB. You can get the phone for $900, or grab a 256GB phone for $960 (and still save $100). The Flip 4 comes with 8GB RAM and a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED screen. You'll get two rear 12-megapixel cameras and a front-facing 10-megapixel camera, which can be used in many ways depending on how you flip the phone.