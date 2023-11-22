X
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Has Everything I Need in a $129 Black Friday Deal

Looking for an Android smartwatch but don't need the latest and greatest? Grab this one on sale.

a pink gold Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 showing a big number 3 on its watch face

The screen size of the 40mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is 1.2 inches.

 Amazon/CNET

A good smartwatch solves a lot more problems than it creates. I needed a way to check my notifications hands free when my phone is out of reach, answer (or screen) my calls and control whatever music or audio book I'm currently obsessed with. 

One good way of not breaking the bank when buying tech is choosing a previous version of a current device -- like Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm), which is on major sale during Black Friday.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is currently 35% off on Amazon for $129 in the pink gold color option, down from its usual $200 price tag. It looks almost identical to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which only added minor improvements to the Watch 4.

Sure, it's not the latest model of the Samsung Watch -- that would be the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. But it still has all the main features I need, including ECG, blood pressure monitoring, sleep monitoring, Google integration for most things and Samsung Health.

I'm not a fitness fanatic, so I don't need all the latest tracking features, or even the improved battery life and bigger screen size of the Watch 6 40mm, which retails for around $300. The Galaxy Watch 4 has the fitness tracking I need without being overly complex. (It has advanced workout tracking for six modes including running, rowing and swimming, if you like those auto-detected tracking features.)

One caveat: some people have complained that their battery is depleting quickly lately. Samsung has advice on how to run a diagnostic on your watch and remedy the issue.

