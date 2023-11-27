X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Gives Me Everything I Need, and It's $129 for Cyber Monday

If you don't need the latest and greatest smartwatch, there's a fantastic deal on my trusty Galaxy Watch 4.

corinne-reichert-headshot
corinne-reichert-headshot
Corinne Reichert Senior Writer
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently oversees the CNET breaking news desk for the West Coast. Corinne covers everything from phones, social media and security to movies, politics, 5G and pop culture. In her spare time, she watches soccer games, F1 races and Disney movies.
Expertise News
See full bio
Corinne Reichert
2 min read
a pink gold Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 showing a big number 3 on its watch face

This fall's update to One UI 5 gave the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 more than 20 new features.

 Amazon/CNET

For me, a good smartwatch lets me check my notifications when my phone is out of sight, answer (or screen) calls hands free, and control my music and audiobooks. A great smartwatch adds robust health, fitness and sleep tracking features without breaking the bank. 

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023

Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

Right now, that looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm), which has a major deal for Cyber Monday.

One good way of not spending too much money when buying tech is choosing a previous version of a current device. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is currently 35% off at Walmart for $129 in the pink gold color option, down from its usual $200 price tag. It looks almost identical to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which only added minor improvements to the Watch 4.

Buy at Walmart

Sure, it's not the latest model of the Samsung Watch -- that would be the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. But it still has all the main features I need, including ECG, blood pressure monitoring, sleep monitoring, Google integration for most things and Samsung Health.

I'm not a fitness fanatic, so I don't need all the latest tracking features, or even the improved battery life and bigger screen size of the Watch 6 40mm, which retails for around $300. The Galaxy Watch 4 has the fitness tracking I need without being overly complex. (It has advanced workout tracking for six modes including running, rowing and swimming, if you like those auto-detected tracking features.)

One caveat: some people have complained that their battery is depleting quickly lately. Samsung has advice on how to run a diagnostic on your watch and remedy the issue.