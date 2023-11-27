Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Gives Me Everything I Need, and It's $129 for Cyber Monday
If you don't need the latest and greatest smartwatch, there's a fantastic deal on my trusty Galaxy Watch 4.
For me, a good smartwatch lets me check my notifications when my phone is out of sight, answer (or screen) calls hands free, and control my music and audiobooks. A great smartwatch adds robust health, fitness and sleep tracking features without breaking the bank.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
Right now, that looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm), which has a major deal for Cyber Monday.
One good way of not spending too much money when buying tech is choosing a previous version of a current device. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is currently 35% off at Walmart for $129 in the pink gold color option, down from its usual $200 price tag. It looks almost identical to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which only added minor improvements to the Watch 4.
Sure, it's not the latest model of the Samsung Watch -- that would be the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. But it still has all the main features I need, including ECG, blood pressure monitoring, sleep monitoring, Google integration for most things and Samsung Health.
I'm not a fitness fanatic, so I don't need all the latest tracking features, or even the improved battery life and bigger screen size of the Watch 6 40mm, which retails for around $300. The Galaxy Watch 4 has the fitness tracking I need without being overly complex. (It has advanced workout tracking for six modes including running, rowing and swimming, if you like those auto-detected tracking features.)
One caveat: some people have complained that their battery is depleting quickly lately. Samsung has advice on how to run a diagnostic on your watch and remedy the issue.
