Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Preorder Deals: Up to $650 Off and a Free Storage Upgrade
Don't miss your chance to save on the latest generation of our favorite high-end Android tablets with these preorder offers.
Samsung's latest Unpacked event brought all kinds of announcements, including the latest generation of foldable phones and a new generation of Galaxy smartwatches. Plus, a new lineup of Galaxy tablets, the previous versions of which are some of our favorite premium Android tablets on the market.
There are three models in the new lineup -- the basic Galaxy Tab S9, the S9 Plus and the S9 Ultra. And if you're looking to grab one, you'll want to get your order in before they officially hit shelves on August 11. When you preorder your new tablet from Samsung, you'll automatically get a free storage upgrade, which saves you $120. And you can save even more if you've got an old phone, tablet or smartwatch to trade-in.
At the moment, Samsung is the only place that you'll find these new Galaxy tablets available for preorder, but we expect other carriers and retailers to have some available soon, along with their own preorder deals and offers. We'll continue to update the page as new deals become available, so be sure to check back often.
What color does the Galaxy Tab S9 come in?
The Galaxy Tab S9 is only available in graphite or beige, and unlike some other new Samusung devices, there aren't any variants that are exclusive to Samsung.
How much does the Galaxy Tab S9 cost?
Prices for the new lineup start at just $800 for the basic configuration of the Tab S9, and range all the way up to $1,620 if you want the high-end configuration of the Tab S9 Ultra. Prices below reflect the original list price, before any discounts or offers are applied.
- Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB): $800
- Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $920
- Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (256GB): $1,000
- Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (512GB): $1,120
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB): $1,200
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB): $1,320
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (1TB): $1,620
Best Galaxy Tab S9 deals
Because Samsung is the only place that has the new Galaxy tablets available for preorder, there aren't a ton of deals available quite yet. But we'll continue to add offers at they become available from other carriers and retailers.
Samsung is offering a few ways to save on its new Galaxy S9 tablets before they officially hit shelves next month. It's offering a free storage upgrade on all three models, which means you'll get the 256GB model of the S9, or the 512GB model of the S9 Plus and S9 Ultra for the same price as the basic configuration, saving you $120. If you need even more storage, you can also save $150 on the 1TB model of the S9 Ultra as well.
Plus, you can save even more if you've got an old device to trade-in. Tablets from Apple and Samsung will net your enhanced trade-in credit worth up to $650, but you can also trade in old phones or smartwatches for a smaller discount. Samsung even accepts select tablets in damaged condition, so you may be surprised what your cracked iPad is worth.
Which tablets have the best price?
