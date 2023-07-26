Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Preorder Deals: Up to $650 Off and a Free Storage Upgrade

Samsung's latest Unpacked event brought all kinds of announcements, including the latest generation of foldable phones and a new generation of Galaxy smartwatches. Plus, a new lineup of Galaxy tablets, the previous versions of which are some of our favorite premium Android tablets on the market.

There are three models in the new lineup -- the basic Galaxy Tab S9, the S9 Plus and the S9 Ultra. And if you're looking to grab one, you'll want to get your order in before they officially hit shelves on August 11. When you preorder your new tablet from Samsung, you'll automatically get a free storage upgrade, which saves you $120. And you can save even more if you've got an old phone, tablet or smartwatch to trade-in.

At the moment, Samsung is the only place that you'll find these new Galaxy tablets available for preorder, but we expect other carriers and retailers to have some available soon, along with their own preorder deals and offers. We'll continue to update the page as new deals become available, so be sure to check back often.

What color does the Galaxy Tab S9 come in?

The Galaxy Tab S9 is only available in graphite or beige, and unlike some other new Samusung devices, there aren't any variants that are exclusive to Samsung.

Samsung

How much does the Galaxy Tab S9 cost?

Prices for the new lineup start at just $800 for the basic configuration of the Tab S9, and range all the way up to $1,620 if you want the high-end configuration of the Tab S9 Ultra. Prices below reflect the original list price, before any discounts or offers are applied.

Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB): $800

Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $920

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (256GB): $1,000

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (512GB): $1,120



Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB): $1,200

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB): $1,320

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (1TB): $1,620

Best Galaxy Tab S9 deals

Because Samsung is the only place that has the new Galaxy tablets available for preorder, there aren't a ton of deals available quite yet. But we'll continue to add offers at they become available from other carriers and retailers.