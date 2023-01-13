Lisa Marie Presley Dies Time for Touchscreen MacBooks Avoid Buying Galaxy S22 Now Tim Cook Pay Cut? Extra Tax Refunds From 2020 'Games of Thrones' NFTs Temple of Poseidon CNET Shopping
Deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Reservation Deal: Get Up to $100 in Free Credit Right Now

Reserve Samsung's latest flagship, commitment-free, ahead of next month's Unpacked event to be eligible for the free credit.

Adam Oram
Samsung's invitation for Unpacked
We're expecting to learn about the Galaxy S23 lineup at Samsung's next Unpacked event.
Samsung

The next Samsung Unpacked event has been announced for Feb. 1 and we're expecting Samsung to show off its latest Galaxy S23 smartphones, plus an upgraded Galaxy Book, at the event. Before we've even gotten a look at its 2023 lineup of devices, Samsung is tempting early adopters in with the chance to get as much as $100 back in Samsung credit. This deal expires on Feb. 1, the date of Samsung's event, so you don't have long left to get in on it. 

Samsung fans in the US who reserve the latest devices before the Feb. 1 event will receive credit to spend at Samsung's online store. You'll get a $50 credit for reserving a next-gen Samsung phone or $50 for the next Galaxy Book to be unveiled. If you go for both devices, you'll get the full $100 credit.

One catch: In the fine print at Samsung's site, the company says that the reservation credit cannot be applied to preordered devices and must be spent on additional products at the time of your preorder purchase. That means the $50 or $100 credit must be redeemed while you're paying for your S23 or Galaxy Book against additional items like cases, chargers and the like, not the devices themselves. Any remaining credit not used at the time will be forfeited. 

To be eligible for the free credit promotion, all you need to do is submit your name and email address at Samsung's reservation site. When preorders go live, presumably shortly after the Feb. 1 Unpacked event, you'll be able to use the credit you receive. You're not on the hook to buy the devices even if you reserve them ahead of the event, so it's worth signing up for the promotion even if you're on the fence about getting the next flagship from Samsung.

