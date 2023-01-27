A Bear's Face on Mars Blake Lively's New Role Recognizing a Stroke Data Privacy Day Easy Chocolate Cake Recipe Peacock Discount Dead Space Remake Mental Health Exercises
Snag a Pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for Just $95 While This Deal Lasts

These are one of our favorite value pairs of earbuds on the market -- and they're $55 off right now in four colors.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
Samsung/CNET

While Samsung released the more advanced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro last fall, the original Galaxy Buds 2 are still one of our overall favorite pairs of earbuds on the market. And thanks to a limited-time sale at Amazon, you can pick up a pair of these older, but still excellent, earbuds at a bargain $95 price. That's $55 off their usual price and down to within $5 of the record low they set during this past holiday season. The deal applies to all four colors, but we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at a discount.

These Samsung earbuds have plenty to offer in addition to their unique, stemless design. They have active noise cancellation to block out the world around you, and a low-latency ambient sound mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they have three built-in microphones to ensure that you can be heard clearly when you're using them for voice calls. They're also a great pick for Samsung device users thanks to the auto switch feature, which automatically switches the connection between Samsung phones, tablets and other smart devices. However, they only have an IPX2 water-resistance rating, so you should avoid using them during intense workouts or in the rain. 

