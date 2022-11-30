Deals Under $25 Spotify Wrapped Apple's 2022 App Store Awards Neuralink Brain Chips: Watch Today Kindle Scribe Review World Cup: How to Stream '1899': Burning Questions Immunity Supplements for Winter
Samsung Cyber Week Sale Gives You Another Chance to Save Big on Phones, Tablets and More

Finish off your holiday tech buying with Samsung's post-Cyber Monday deals.

Adam Oram
Though Cyber Monday has been and gone, Samsung is continuing the discount fun with an extended Cyber Week sale. If you're still in the market for a major tech purchase, these could be some of the last major savings we see ahead of the holidays -- though you only have a couple more days to snag them as the deals end on Dec. 2. 

Samsung's Cyber Week sale features some of its latest phones, tablets and earbuds with hundreds of dollars off in instant rebates and trade-in offers. See a sampling of the deals below with even more choice in the full sale. 

Samsung Cyber Week deals

Samsung Galaxy S22: From $110 - $75 off + up to $615 trade-in credit

The entry-level Galaxy S22 is a top Android phone choice for a lot of folks with its balance of performance and price. It's seeing a $75 direct discount plus up to $615 off in enhanced trade-in credit, dropping it as low as $110. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: From $120 - $150 off + up to $730 trade-in credit

Nab the larger, 6.6-inch S22 Plus for not much more thanks to a $150 instant rebate and as much as $730 in trade-in credit for your old phone. That drops the phone down as low as $120.  

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: From $245 - $225 off + up to $730 trade-in credit

The S22 Ultra is our favorite Android phone and you can grab one from just $225 in this Cyber week sale, a far cry from its regular $1,200 starting price. That's thanks to a $225 discount and up to $730 off when you trade in your old phone. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: From $130 - $150 off + up to $720 trade-in credit

Samsung's foldable Flip 4 is available for as little as $130 when you trade-in your existing phone. That's as much as $870 off its regular price. It's $200 off without a trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: From $450 - $350 off + up to $1,000 trade-in credit

Samsung's premium foldable phone is available with as much as $1,350 off its regular price thanks to rebates and enhanced trade-in credit, dropping it as low as $450. If you don't have a phone to trade in, it's available at $450 off.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: From $200 - Up to $300 off + up to $500 trade-in credit

The various configurations of Galaxy Tab S8 tablets are discounted right now by as much as $300 with up to $500 more off when you trade-in your old phone or tablet -- even cracked devices. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: From $105 - $50 off + up to $75 trade-in credit

Trade in an old set of AirPods or Samsung earbuds for as much as $75 off the latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Couple that with an upfront $50 discount and you'll get the new Buds 2 Pro for just $105.

