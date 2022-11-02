Samsung Black Friday Deals Revealed, Here's How to Get Early Access

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

It's November and the Black Friday shopping season is just a matter of weeks away. If you're in the market for a major tech purchase, Black Friday is the best time of year to be scouting out discounts with some of the lowest prices we'll see all year cropping up right about now. There are some particularly appealing Samsung deals coming down the pike later this month, though you don't have to wait until Nov. 25 to score the savings. Samsung is giving fans the opportunity to gain early access to its Black Friday deals by .

Those who register will be invited to shop the Samsung Black Friday sale starting on Nov. 18, a whole week before the general public. You will receive an email with details on how to unlock the exclusive access to offers nearer the time.

Samsung's Black Friday sale will feature its latest phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches and earbuds with hundreds of dollars off in instant rebates and trade-in offers. See a sampling of the upcoming deals below.

Smartphones

: Get a $350 instant rebate + $1000 off with an eligible trade-in

: Get a $150 instant rebate + $600 off with an eligible trade-in

: Get a $225 instant rebate + $700 off with an eligible trade-in

Laptops and tablets

: Save up to $300

: Get up to $500 off

Smartwatches and earbuds

: Get up to a $70 instant rebate

: Save $30 + Get up to a $75 trade-in credit

You must register by Nov. 11 to get in on the sale early, so don't delay in if you want to get first dibs on the deals.