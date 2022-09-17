Get a 1-Year Sam's Club Membership for $25

Buying food and other daily necessities in bulk can be a great way to save you some money. Warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club are extremely popular because they offer a wide product selection and competitive prices, but you do need a membership in order to be able to shop there.

A one-year Sam's Club membership would normally cost you $45 total, but right now you can , cutting the price by almost half (44%). This offer is available now through Sept. 22, so be sure to get signed up before then.

Sam's Club can help you save on a ton of everyday purchases like gas, groceries, electronics and more. You'll also get exclusive prices at select Sam's Club gas pumps along with free flat tire repair, battery testing and windshield wiper replacement. And your membership comes with additional perks outside of the store, such as access to discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies and more.

Plus, with your Sam's Club membership you can get benefits curbside pickup for a flat fee of $4 per order, which is a massive time-saver when you've got a busy week, as well as a same-day delivery option for just $12 per order.

Sam's Club is so much more than just groceries and gas, too. The store offers a huge selection of electronics, furniture, clothing, games and other goods. In fact, if you've been having difficulty getting your hands on a next-gen PS5, it might be worth jumping on this deal just to get access to the member-exclusive console restocks that we've seen in the past.

No matter what you use it for, at $25 your Sam's Club membership will pay for itself in no time. Note, however, that this deal is only for new memberships and not renewals, and once you sign up, your membership will auto-renew each year at the standard price until you cancel. If you decide you do want to cancel, you can do that on the company's website.

