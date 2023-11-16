X
Sakara Life's Excellent (and Expensive) Vegan Food Is all 25% Off During a Rare Sitewide Sale

Now is the time to order a haul of the colorful, ultra-healthy meals you've seen all over social media.

sakara life food on table

Sakara Life offers tempting vegan meals and they're all 25% off for Black Friday.

 Sakara Life

After scrolling past one too many pictures of Sakara Life's dreamy, rainbow-color food, I decided to try the vegan meal delivery service in 2021. I was impressed with all of the meals, which were hand-delivered and arrived picture-perfect and extremely fresh. My excitement dwindled a bit as I calculated the cost. Sakara isn't cheap by any stretch, but it's far more affordable if you order during the company's rare sitewide sale for Black Friday.

See at Sakara Life

Right now, the uberhealthy meal delivery service has slashed its menu a full 25% across the site ahead of the biggest shopping day. According to the website, it's the only sale of the year. If you've ever wanted to taste some of the dreamy food (that really does taste as good as it looks,) now is the time to pounce. Drop in BlackFriday2023 at checkout and you'll get 25% off your entire cart.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

sakara life meals

A glimpse of next week's menu.

 Sakara Life

While it's probably not sustainable as a regular source of meals for the average person, Sakara's healthy vegan eats are perfect for a cleanse to counterbalance a bout of indulgence -- like, ya know, after Thanksgiving. Sakara has several eating programs geared towards various health goals, and a sprawling store of wellness snacks, teas, tinctures, supplements, and other products that you can purchase in a one-off capacity.

Read my full review of Sakara Life here.

