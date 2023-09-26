X
Safeguard Your iPhone 15 With 10% Off Protective Gear at Torras

Keep your device in mint condition with discounts on cases, screen protectors and more for the new iPhone 15 lineup.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Torras iPhone 15 Pro case
Apple has finally dropped the new iPhone 15 lineup. There are still plenty of launch deals you can find for this flagship model, but once you get your hands on one, it's important to think about protecting your device. Torras has cases, screen protectors and camera protectors available that can keep your phone in tip-top shape, even if it takes an accidental tumble. And right now you'll get 10% off all iPhone 15 related products when you use promo code CNETIP10 at checkout. 

See at Torras

There are several great options to choose from in this sale, including this iPhone 15 Ostand R MagSafe case that comes with a 360-degree rotating stand. Regularly listing for $47, it's currently discounted to $37 -- but you can snag one for a low $33 with this deal. And don't leave your screen behind. You can get this screen protector two-pack for just $23 -- and it's available at that price for the entire lineup when you apply the promo code. There are even camera protectors available for the Pro and Pro Max models for $21 right now. Check out the entire sale selection at Torras. 

