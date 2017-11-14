S9 2.4G RC Quadcopter Drone w/ HD Cam for $24 + free s&h from China

LightInTheBox offers this S9 4-Channel 6-Axis 2.4G RC Quadcopter Drone with HD Camera in several colors (Blue pictured) for $23.74 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. It features a 0.3-megapixel camera, five to six minute flight time, and control out to 164 feet.
Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 99-cent fee.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!