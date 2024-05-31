Run Don't Walk, This 256GB iPad Air Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

If you're looking for a new tablet, chances are high that you've considered an Apple iPad. Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market. But Apple devices will definitely run you a pretty penny. Good thing we found some savings for you. Right now, with Amazon offering the M1 iPad Air in 256GB configuration for just $550, you can upgrade for a lot less. That's a huge savings of $200, as the iPad normally goes for $749. This is the lowest price we've seen it at, so grab yours now before this deal runs out.

Apple has recently released the 6th-gen iteration of the iPad Air, but to get the 256GB model, you'll be spending $699. The 256GB version of the M1 iPad Air originally listed around $750, but you can save $200 (or 27%) by placing your order through Amazon today. You'll pay just $550 without jumping through coupon-shaped hoops or entering discount codes. Amazon even has multiple colors available at this special price as well -- make sure to pick the one that best suits your look before adding anything to your cart.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

This M1 iPad Air still has a lot going for it, thanks to a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display and an all-day battery life that will have you reaching for that charger less often. When you do, you'll charge using USB-C rather than Lightning these days, too.

The use of that M1 chip unlocks performance that many other tablets can only dream of as well. Whether gaming or working, you won't find this tablet running out of steam any time soon. Throw an Apple Pencil and a Magic Keyboard into the mix and you'll be a productivity powerhouse.

Keep in mind that this is also the upgraded 256GB model so you can install more apps and games, and save more photos and videos, than the standard 64GB version. At this price it's an easy tablet to recommend -- the only difficult decision you have to make now is which color to go for.

Actually, that's a lie. You should choose blue.

And if you're still unsure, you can check out all the latest iPad deals happening now to compare models and prices.