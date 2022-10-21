Google Messages Update Musk and Twitter Layoffs Midnights: Taylor Swift Album God of War Ragnarök Preview Webb Captures 'Pillars of Creation' Sims 4 Is Now Free New iPhone SE Design Foods for Healthy Kidneys
Deals

Ruggable's Festive Rugs Are Easy to Clean and 15% Off Right Now

Ring in the holiday cheer with washable, decorative rugs to celebrate the fall season.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Two rugs on a pink background
Ruggable

It's been almost one year since I've had the opportunity to try Ruggable's washable rugs and it's still going strong. If you want a washable rug that also looks good in any space, take a look at this deal where you can get 15% off two or more seasonal rugs using the promo code BUNDLEUP15

See at Ruggable

To match the rest of your Christmas decor, get this dress Stewart tartan red rug for $186 a 5x7 rug when . Prefer a snowflake theme? Then you can get this snowflake silver rug starting at $77. Plus, if you want to go all out with your holiday cheer you can get this festive garland holiday shortbread rug also starting at $77.

If you want a rug that looks good after the holiday season ends, you may want to look into thislinear striped candy cane rug for $77 or this multi stripe holiday rug. And if you want to get in the autumn and Halloween spirit, check out the Jora autumn rug with colorful leaves or a pumpkin orange rug.

There are a lot of incredible options for rugs on sale ahead of the holidays. So if you want to get your hands on a rug that washes well and looks good too, head over to Ruggable today. 

