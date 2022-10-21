Ruggable's Festive Rugs Are Easy to Clean and 15% Off Right Now

It's been almost one year since I've had the opportunity to try Ruggable's washable rugs and it's still going strong. If you want a washable rug that also looks good in any space, take a look at this deal where you can get using the promo code BUNDLEUP15.

To match the rest of your Christmas decor, get this for $186 a 5x7 rug when . Prefer a snowflake theme? Then you can get this starting at $77. Plus, if you want to go all out with your holiday cheer you can get this festive also starting at $77.

If you want a rug that looks good after the holiday season ends, you may want to look into this for $77 or this . And if you want to get in the autumn and Halloween spirit, check out the with colorful leaves or a .

There are a lot of incredible options for rugs on sale ahead of the holidays. So if you want to get your hands on a rug that washes well and looks good too, head over to today.