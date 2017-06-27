RoyalBaby Kids' 14" BMX Freestyle Bike for $61 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the RoyalBaby Kids' 14" BMX Freestyle Bike in White for $100.23. Order via pickup to cut the price to $61.87 . (Amazon offers it for about a buck more.) That's the lowest price we could find by $13. It features an enclosed chainguard, non-slip pedals with reflectors, a BPA-free water bottle and cage, bell, and training wheels.



Update: The price at Walmart has fallen to $60.63 with pickup.