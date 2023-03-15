Epic to Refund Fortnite Players GPT-4's New AI Boost 3 Sleep Habits for Longer Life March Madness Annoying iPhone Apps Apple Products for 2023 Amazon's Satellite Service Best Earbuds for Phone Calls
Rosetta Stone's Lifetime License Covers 25 Different Languages and It's $120 Off Right Now

Robin Mosley
Learning a new language is hard. Outside of moving to a country where that language is spoken, Rosetta Stone is one of the best programs for those serious about picking up the lingo -- we named it the best for auditory learners in our guide to the best language learning apps. And, for a limited time, you can save $120 on a lifetime subscription, which drops the cost down to just $179. This offer is only available through March 22, so be sure to sign up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. 

Every single lesson, no matter the language, is broken up into manageable chunks both online and off. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology. If you're only looking to learn a single language, Rosetta Stone has also dropped the cost of its one-year subscription to $8 per month, rather than the usual $12.

