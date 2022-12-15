Influencers Charged With Fraud Apple iOS 16.2 Keurig's $10 Million Settlement 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' 'Avatar 2' Review Best Smart Home Gifts 58 Gift Ideas Great Gift Cards
Deals

Limited Time Rosetta Stone Lifetime License Offer Drops Price to Just $119

This saves you more than 50%, so you'll want to act quick.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Rosetta Stone lifetime license Black Friday offer
Rosetta Stone

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

It's not easy to pick up a new language. I should know; I studied Japanese in college. Early on in my studies, I used Rosetta Stone, which provided me with a solid grounding on the language's sound and writing system (as much as a beginner could expect). For a limited time only, using coupon code LEARN10NOW during checkout drops the price of the lifetime license for Rosetta Stone down to just $119, the lowest price we've ever seen.



This membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. 

Every single lesson, no matter the language, is broken up into manageable chunks both online and offline. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology. 

