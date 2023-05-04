Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Rosetta Stone Knocks $120 Off Its Lifetime License for Mother's Day

You can grab your mom (or yourself) unlimited access to 25 different language learning programs for just $179 right now.

Want to get your mom something truly special this Mother's Day? You can't go wrong with flowers or jewelry, but if you're looking for something outside-the-box, you'll want to check out this offer from Rosetta Stone. Rosetta Stone is one of our favorite language learning softwares, and right now, you can get a lifetime license for you mom (or yourself) for just $179, saving you a whopping $120 compared to the usual price. This offer is only available through Mother's Day, May 14, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

A Rosetta Stone lifetime license is a great gift if your mom is a frequent traveller, or has friends and family around the globe. It includes access to 25 different language programs, including Spanish, Mandarin, German, Korean and much more. Each program is broken up into short and easy-to-follow lessons so you're not immediately overwhelmed, which include both online and offline practice. Rosetta Stone even uses speech recognition technology to help you improve your pronunciation and accent, so you'll be able to speak fluently in addition to reading and writing. To gift the lifetime license, you'll just need to put in your mom's name, email and an optional personalized message, and she'll receive an activation code in her inbox.

