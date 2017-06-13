RollPlay VW Bus 6V Battery-Powered Ride-On for $99 + free shipping

Walmart offers the RollPlay VW Bus 6-volt Battery-Powered Ride-On in Red for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. It features a 2.5 mph max forward and reverse speed, working horn/engine sounds, headlights, MP3 jack, and maximum weight capacity of 77 lbs.
