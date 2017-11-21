RollPlay Audi R8 Spyder 6V Ride-On for $99 + free shipping

Walmart offers the RollPlay Audi R8 Spyder 6-volt Ride-On for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29 and the best deal we've seen for this ride-on. Features include a max forward and reverse speed of 2.5 mph, working headlights, engine and horn sounds, and a 6-volt rechargeable battery with one to two hours of run-time per charge.