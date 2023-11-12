Roku's Black Friday Sale Knocks Up to $20 Off Top-Rated Streaming Devices

When it comes to streaming devices, Roku is the brand to beat. It's claimed nearly half the spots on our list of the best streamers for 2023, including the first- and second-place spots overall. And if you're looking to upgrade your TV with one of these top-rated streaming devices, now's a great time to snag one for less. Black Friday sales are in full swing at the moment, including Roku's, where you can save up to $20 on our favorite streamers. These deals will be available through Dec. 2, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are two streaming devices that you can snag for less at this sale. The Roku Express 4K Plus is our overall favorite model on the market right now, and it's currently $15 off, dropping the price down to just $25 -- only $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen. It supports 4K streaming, as well as HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG for vibrant colors and stunning contrast. Plus, it comes with Roku's voice remote, which allows you to control your TV's power and volume and search for content completely hands-free. Or you could upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is our runner-up favorite for 2023. It's currently $20 off, knocking the price down to just $30. For an extra $5, you get Dolby Vision support for a dazzling picture with crisp details, as well as improved Wi-Fi connectivity.

Both of these streamers also come with a free two-month trial for AMC Plus -- an $18 value. Other offers include a free 30-day trial for Prime Video, and three free months of Apple TV Plus (if you're a new subscriber). And you can check out our full roundup of all the best Black Friday Roku deals for even more bargains on streaming devices and smart TVs.