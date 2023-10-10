Roku and Fire TV 4K Streaming Devices Up to 54% Off

Does Netflix take ages to load for you? Are the streaming apps you want simply not available on your smart TV? It's probably time to upgrade, and this Prime Day there are some great deals on both Roku and Fire TV streamers.

As long as your TV has an HDMI port -- and these became standard in about 2005 -- then either one of these ultra-affordable sticks will work.

Meanwhile, Amazon recently refreshed its flagship Fire TV 4K Max, and while it's not currently on sale we are currently putting it through its paces. Look out for it in the best Fire TV Stick list soon.