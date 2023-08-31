Rocketbook Notebooks, Pens and More Are 20% Off During Its Back-to-School Sale

It's back-to-school season, and whether you're a current student or just looking for smart ways to add organization and convenience to your your life, investing in an eco-friendly Rocketbook is a good idea. The company's products are reusable, which can save you money in the long run and minimize paper clutter. Right now you can take advantage of 20% off sitewide at Rocketbook, helping you ditch old paper products and grab sustainable, reusable options for less. And if you choose to stock up, you can get an additional 10% off on orders of $99 or more.

The Rocketbook Core is one of our favorite back-to-school essentials for this year. It's designed like a spiral notebook, and the larger of the two sizes lists for $37 -- but with the discount applied, that price drops to $30 right now. And if you want to upgrade to the premium Rocketbook Pro, which usually goes for $60, you'll be able to snag one for just $48. There are plenty of other options worth checking out as well -- including Rocketbook Cloud Cards, which can help you make digital index cards for studying vocabulary words and other notes. The 80-pack is just $22 right now, while the 40-pack is down to $16. And now through Aug. 31, shipping is free, making it a great time to grab one (or a few) of these nifty products.

To use a Rocketbook planner, notebook or index card, just use one of the Pilot Frixion pens -- you can grab extra with this 7-pack for just $16 -- then scan it with the Rocketbook app, available on both iOS and Android, and your handwritten notes will be digitized and uploaded for you to a cloud service or email address. Your notes will be searchable, too, which is extra convenient for when you're looking for something specific. And when you're finished, just dampen the microfiber cloth and erase the page so you can use it again.