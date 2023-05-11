Rocketbook Cloud Cards Are Discounted by 53% Right Now

Many of us use index cards to take notes, create flash cards to study with or stay organized. But with eco-friendly Cloud Cards from Rocketbook, you can ditch traditional notecards forever. Just write down what you need, scan it to the app, then erase and reuse. Right now you can get an 80-pack of Rocketbook Cloud Cards, a Pilot FriXion ColorStick pen and a microfiber towel for just $13 at Amazon -- that's a 53% discount. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

These double-sided cards have a lined side and a side with a dot grid. Once you write down the things you need to remember, you just scan it in and then you can erase and reuse the card. The app is available for both iOS and Android, and it even has a study mode that will help you quiz yourself by allowing you to flip back and forth between the questions and answers or the words and definitions. You can also send your notes to other cloud services like Dropbox, Google Drive, Slack, email and more. And you can search for specific information to find the right card down the road, because Rocketbook extracts searchable index data as you upload it, which is especially helpful for students who may need to reference something for a midterm or final.