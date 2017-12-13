Rocket Copters Slingshot LED Helicopters for $6 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers the Rocket Copters Slingshot LED Helicopters for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. They feature LED lights, six rocket copters and three launchers, and they launch up to 120 feet.



Need even more? They also offer two 6-packs for $11.98 with free shipping. Both deals ends December 21.