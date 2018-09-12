Rocket Copters Slingshot LED Helicopters for $6 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers the Rocket Copters Slingshot LED Helicopters for $6.49 with free shipping. That ties last week's expired mention for the lowest price we could find by $3. It includes three launchers and six copters, which feature LED lights and launch up to 120 feet in the air. Deal ends today.
Stocking up? Add two to cart and the price drops to $5.99/each. Buy 10 and the price falls to $4.99/each.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!