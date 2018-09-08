Rocket Copters Slingshot LED Helicopters for $6 + free shipping

That Daily Deal offers the Rocket Copters Slingshot LED Helicopters for $6.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although it was a buck less in April. It includes three launchers and six copters, which feature LED lights and launch up to 120 feet in the air. Deal ends September 8.
Need even more? Purchase two and the price drops to $5.99/each. Buy ten and the price falls further to $4.99/each.
