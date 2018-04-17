Rocket Copters Slingshot LED Helicopters for $5 + free shipping

13 Deals offers the Rocket Copters Slingshot LED Helicopters for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. It includes three launchers and six copters, which feature LED lights and launch up to 120 feet in the air. Deal ends April 21.



Need even more? They also offer six 6-packs for $23.94 with free shipping, or $3.99 each.