Rocket Copters Slingshot LED Helicopters for $5 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, 13 Deals offers the Rocket Copters Slingshot LED Helicopters for $5.49 with free shipping. That's matches yesterday's mention (which required a coupon) and the lowest price we could find by about $2. It includes three launchers and six copters, which feature LED lights and launch up to 120 feet in the air. Deal ends today.



Need even more? They also offer two 6-packs for $9.98 with free shipping via the same coupon.