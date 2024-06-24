Rock on With Sony's ULT Field 1 Bluetooth Speaker for Its Lowest Price Ever

Sony is a name that is synonymous with top-quality audio gear and that continues into the world of Bluetooth speakers. The Sony ULT Field 1 is a model that comes with all of the features you'd expect from a speaker of this pedigree but its normal $130 asking price might well be a little rich for some. Thankfully, it's also the recipient of a healthy discount at Amazon right now that happens to take the speaker to its best-ever price of just $98. This deal is available in all four colors (we're fans of the orange, by the way), it doesn't have a published end date and the price could change at any moment.

The speaker comes in your choice of four colors, the most striking of which is the orange that you'll see at the top of this post. A more subdued black or off-white are also available while those who really want their speaker to blend into the background can choose a gray that might be the least exciting color we've ever seen adorn a piece of technology. Really, choose the orange.

No matter which of the colors you choose the speaker itself will be waterproof, dustproof, rustproof and even shockproof which makes it perfect for taking on trips. The music won't stop for 12 hours at which point you can charge the speaker and go again. Sony says that the sound diffusion processor fills any space with sound, but you can also add another speaker to get a real stereo experience as well. Hands-free calls are also supported via the built-in microphone, too.

