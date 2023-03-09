Roborock's Powerful S7 MaxV Robot Vacuum Is a Great Bargain at Over $300 Off

There are plenty of lightweight stick vacuums that are certainly more convenient than a traditional corded model, but if you'd rather take vacuuming off your to-do list altogether, then it's time to invest in a robot vacuum. The Roborock S7 MaxV falls right between the S7 and S7 MaxV Ultra that earned top spots on our list of the best robot vacuums for 2023, and right now you can pick it up at a serious discount. Amazon currently has the S7 MaxV on sale for $540, which saves you a whopping $320 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The S7 MaxV doesn't come with the self-emptying base station that's included with the MaxV Ultra, but does feature the same powerful cleaning capabilities. It boasts up to 5,100 Pa of powerful suction and has a mop that scrubs at up 3,000 cycles per minute to tackle even tough, dried-on stains. Plus, it can detect carpets and will automatically lift the mop so you don't have to worry about your rugs getting soaked. It uses advanced lidar navigation to generate a multilevel map of your home and avoid obstacles, and even has a built-in LED light for easy navigation in the dark.

It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri which allows you to control it completely hands-free using just your voice, and has a built-in camera so you can use it to keep an eye on your home when you're way. And it can run for up to 180 minutes on a single charge.

