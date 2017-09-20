Riviera Self-Balancing HoverBoard for $140 + free shipping

Yugster offers the Riviera Self-Balancing HoverBoard in Black for $149.97. Coupon code "DN10HOVER" cuts the price to $139.97. With free shipping, that's $9 under our July mention, $160 off list, and the lowest price we could find. This UL-certified scooter can travel 10 miles per charge at a 6mph maximum speed and features a 264-lb. weight limit.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!