Ring's Stick Up Camera Is Back Down to Its Lowest Price, but Probably Only for Today

Security cameras can offer you a little peace of mind, whether you're home or away, but some models are pretty pricey. Right now Amazon has slashed the price of our favorite portable home security camera, the Ring Stick Up Cam by 40%, bringing the cost down to just $60. That matches the one-day sales happening at Best Buy and Target, so we expect that Amazon's price will be just as short-lived.

We saw this camera dip to this price during the Black Friday shopping season last year, but this is the lowest its gone in 2024 and matches the cheapest price we've seen it go for since its launch. If you've been holding out on investing in an outdoor security camera, now's the time to take the plunge. This sale is likely to end at the same time as the other retailers, expiring tonight, so get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This camera offers just about everything you'd want from a security camera. It captures 1080p HD video and offers two-way talk. Plus, you'll get real-time notifications on your device so you know when a motion is detected in the areas you're monitoring. You can even customize motion or privacy zones. And it works with Alexa, as well as compatible Echo devices.

The battery version takes under 10 minutes to install and has a quick-release removable battery pack to make charging a breeze, whether you leave it freestanding or you mount it to a wall. However, this deal also applies to the wired version if you prefer a camera that will always have power that you can setup and forget about, so it's down to personal preference. This cam is also weather-resistant, so you can use it inside or out, and it has a 130-degree diagonal field of view.

There's no local storage on this camera, so if you want to save your videos instead of relying on live view, and get access to all of the features, you're going to want to sign up for a Ring Protect subscription.

